FLC: Discounted Valuation Could Present An Opportunity

Summary

  • FLC offers attractive income with a 6.8% yield and monthly distributions, appealing to income-focused investors seeking diversification through preferred securities and global exposure.
  • The fund currently trades at an 8.15% discount to NAV, but aggressive leverage and high interest rates raise concerns about risk and future performance.
  • Dividend sustainability is questionable due to declining net investment income and the potential for further cuts if interest rates stay elevated.
  • Given the uncertain rate environment and elevated risk profile, I maintain a hold rating on FLC and do not recommend new entries at this time.

Portrait of male CEO in big corner office, looking out of window

Klaus Vedfelt

Overview

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) is a closed-end fund that focuses on providing investors with an attractive total return as its name implies. The fund aims to achieve these results through a diverse range

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

