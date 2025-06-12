AVUV: Why I Believe U.S. Small Cap Value Is Still Undervalued
Summary
- I remain bullish on Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF due to consistent factor exposure, low fees, and credible management from Avantis.
- U.S. Small Cap Value ETFs like AVUV are still undervalued relative to history and broader equities, despite recent gains.
- I see opportunities for value investing in ETFs when their relative returns lag historical averages or other asset classes.
- Current market conditions suggest U.S. Small Cap Value is underappreciated, making it a compelling allocation versus the U.S. Total Market Index.
