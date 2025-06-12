MultiChoice Group Limited (MCHOY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCPK:MCHOY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Calvo Phedi Mawela - Group CEO & Director

Meloy Horn - Head of Investor Relations

Timothy Neil Jacobs - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Bradley - Absa Bank Limited, Research Division

Meloy Horn

Thank you, Irene, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As usual, to present our results, we have Calvo Mawela, our CEO; and Tim Jacobs, our CFO. And also joining for the Q&A session is Richard Tessendorf, our new Corporate CFO; as well as Nick and Zintle from the IR team.

So let me hand over to Calvo to start today's presentation.

Calvo Phedi Mawela

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation. Let's start by turning to Slide 2 for some upfront comments. As we look back on FY '25, it has clearly been a challenging year. Our business has been tested in ways we could not have predicted, but we remain resolute in confronting obstacles head on.

We entered the year with a business plan that factored in some of our critical risks, including a stressed consumer environment across the continent, a materially weaker naira and a peak investment cycle for Showmax. The ongoing cost of living crisis has meant that households are struggling to make and meet and many had no choice but to give up their DSTv subscriptions for the time being. Combined with the impact of power issues in large markets like Nigeria and Zambia, we saw our linear customer base declined by 8% year-on-year