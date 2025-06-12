Sentiment Around New Highs

  • This week's release saw the percentage of respondents reporting as bullish rise once again, to a two-week high of 36.7%.
  • As the S&P 500 is about 1.5% below its February 19 peak, the current level of sentiment is actually lower than what might be expected.
  • The bull-bear spread has historically averaged in the high single digits, compared to 3.1 today.

Abstract trading chart with big data and infographics. 3D Fintech concept background with glowing candle chart

da-kuk

In Tuesday's Closer, we provided an update on monthly sentiment gauges, noting broad improvements since the April low. Of those inputs that have perked up is the weekly AAII survey. This week's release saw the percentage of respondents

