In Tuesday's Closer, we provided an update on monthly sentiment gauges, noting broad improvements since the April low. Of those inputs that have perked up is the weekly AAII survey. This week's release saw the percentage of respondents
Sentiment Around New Highs
Summary
- This week's release saw the percentage of respondents reporting as bullish rise once again, to a two-week high of 36.7%.
- As the S&P 500 is about 1.5% below its February 19 peak, the current level of sentiment is actually lower than what might be expected.
- The bull-bear spread has historically averaged in the high single digits, compared to 3.1 today.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers