Alithya Group Inc. (ALYAF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Alithya Group Inc. (OTCPK:ALYAF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2025 ET

Company Participants

Bernard Dockrill - Chief Operating Officer

Debbie Di Gregorio - Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie Forcier - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Paul Raymond - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Divya S. Goyal - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Meng Shao - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Robert Goff - Ventum Financial Corp., Research Division

Vincent Alexander Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Alithya's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Alithya's management team. Please go ahead.

Nathalie Forcier

Thank you. Thank you for being here today for Alithya's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Call. The press release, along with the MD&A containing complete financial statements and related notes was published this morning and is now accessible on our website. The webcast presentation can also be found on our website in the Investors section.

Please be advised that this call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements include our estimates, plans, expectations and statements regarding future growth, operational results, performance and business prospects that do not solely relate to historical facts.

These statements may also refer to future events, including expectations around client demand, business opportunities, leveraging our services, IP, AI, expertise to meet client needs, excelling in a competitive market, achieving our 3-year strategic plan and deploying our smart shoring capabilities.

For more information, please refer to the cautionary note included in our presentation and to the forward-looking statements and Risks and Uncertainties sections of our