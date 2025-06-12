Inflation was the big story this past week. More tame price data revealed that tariffs’ sting has not yet hit consumers’ pocketbooks. Both the CPI and PPI reports came in below estimates. In fact, it was the fourth consecutive weaker-than-forecast
IYR: Cool Inflation Prints Bode Well For Real Estate Stocks
Summary
- Inflation data came in below expectations, supporting the case for lower Treasury yields, which is typically positive for real estate stocks and IYR.
- Despite recent underperformance and tepid momentum, I see IYR’s current weakness as a buying opportunity given potential easing in interest rates.
- IYR offers portfolio diversification, a solid 2.5% yield, and trades at a reasonable valuation relative to historical averages and the S&P 500.
- While technicals are mixed and near-term headwinds persist, I reiterate my buy rating on IYR, expecting real estate to benefit as rates decline.
