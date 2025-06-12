Fiscal Headwinds And Unrealistic S&P EPS Growth With James Kostohryz

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

James Kostohryz returns to discuss the multiple economic shocks that might still hit the economy in 2025 (1:40). High inflation expectations, Fed pressure, and interest rates (13:40). Allocation ideas for a recession (19:35). Elon Musk, escalating debt, and the big, beautiful bill (28:10). Israel, Iran, and oil (45:35). What's driving Bitcoin surge (58:40).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: James Kostohryz, welcome back to Investing Experts. Always great to talk to you on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for coming back on.

James Kostohryz: Thanks for having me, Rena. It's great to talk to you.

RS: You were on not that long ago, about a month ago.

For a refresher for listeners, you run an investing group on Seeking Alpha called Successful Portfolio Strategy. And last time you were on, you were talking about ideal asset allocation in these times and how primarily, I think the place I would like to start is last time you were on, you were discussing how the US economy is facing some major shocks primarily from tariffs and fiscal spending cuts and labor supply shocks.

What's foremost in your mind right now in relation to where you were last episode and how that informs the present moment for you?

JK: So everything I talked about in our last episode about there being multiple shocks that are gonna be hitting the economy in 2025, that is still very much the case, and that's something that is really ongoing, and we're just closer to the time where that's gonna be felt.

So, for example, regarding tariffs, which is something a lot of people have been talking about for months, the real impact on the economy of tariffs is probably not gonna really be seen seriously until this month of June that we're currently in, but that won't actually be reported in the data until July.

And in some case not this case is not until August. The impact of tariffs will be lagged relative to the news about tariffs, which started circulated circulating strongly, say in April. And in the data itself, it won't actually be very visible until July or August.

But starting in in June, the real impacts of tariffs will actually start to be felt in the economy. Now turns out that tomorrow is CPI, And I just wrote an article today that I submitted it sort of previewing CPI.

Again, I don't think that tariffs are going to be felt very strongly in these May CPI numbers that are now being reported in June, but we'll probably be seeing them more strongly starting in the report that we get in July that covers June and then for the next several months.

In fact, forecasters are expecting CPI to accelerate significantly in the next few months between now and the end of the year and particularly in the third quarter.

So we could actually be seeing some pretty strong CPI numbers impacting the markets and the economy in the next coming months. However, I do think that this May report is gonna probably be pretty tame.

And in fact, if I had to lean in one direction or the or the other, I might actually lean in direction of thinking that it might surprise to the downside tomorrow.

There's other issues that we discussed. We discussed, for example, labor market dynamics and the fact that labor supply is gonna get really tight in the economy, and we're already starting to see that in the numbers.

Now one thing that I think has been really overlooked by the financial media is the fact that on a year over year basis, a nonfarm payrolls are growing at a rate of about 1.1%. Every single time since World War two, when non farm payrolls year over year growth has decelerated to this level of around, you know, 1.3, 1.2, 1.1, from a higher level, it has anticipated a recession.

I'm actually surprised that more people aren't talking about this because, year over year, non farm payrolls growth has decelerated sharply and is now below that threshold where every single time it's gotten this low, it's usually anticipated a recession.

And a big reason for this is precisely because a lot of the job growth that we got in the last few years was actually coming from immigration and especially illegal immigration.

And as we all know and as everybody has seen in the news, the pace of illegal immigration into the United States has slowed dramatically since Trump has taken office. And we even have a bit of a reverse effect where a lot of illegal immigrants that are already here and that had work have actually been sort of voluntarily repatriating themselves back to their home countries.

So this is not a real flashy news item that everybody's talking about, but under the surface, this is gonna be having a real effect on the economy as we have fewer and fewer workers that are gonna be doing work and therefore producing GDP.

And that's also gonna be putting some upward pressures on prices and wages. I think the economy is gonna be facing a series of pretty significant headwinds here in 2025.

One of the other ones that you just mentioned is, there's actually gonna be some fiscal headwinds in 2025. Now interestingly, everybody's talking about how the big beautiful bill is gonna be blowing out the deficit.

But that big beautiful bill isn't gonna come into effect really until October of 2025 and mainly start impacting the economy in 2026.

Between now and then, there've actually been some fairly, let's say impactful, spending cuts that have impacted the economy, and then we also have tariffs impacting the economy.

So actually, there's actually a very considerable fiscal drag on the US economy in excess of 1%.

In other words, the impact of tariffs and the impact of the Trump budget cuts so far are serving as a drag of at least 1% in terms of GDP that's gonna be felt in sort of economic activity numbers in the half of this year.

And I think that's also gonna come as a little bit of a surprise because everybody's so focused on this idea that the Trump budget is gonna be blowing out the deficit and that may or may not be true.

And we'll talk about that in a minute, but that only starts impacting in 2026. In 2025, we're actually facing some fiscal headwinds. So to sort of answer your question and a follow-up on our last program, yes, I think that in 2025, we have a number of different factors that are gonna be serving as headwinds to the market, and that's not even counting the possibility of, let's say, a major shock along the lines that we talked about in a previous episode, which could come from oil price shock in the event of a war between Israel and and Iran, which is something that I also wanna update your listeners on because I do very much think that this is a live issue in 2025.

RS: In terms of the stock market economic correlation, how much do you think that the market is pricing in this volatility?

We had James Foord on talking last week about how he feels like the status quo, which is quite a volatile status quo, but it's a status quo nonetheless. He feels that the market is already pricing that in. What are your thoughts there?

JK: Not at all. I think that the the stock market, if you look at the PE ratio of the stock market, and I just wrote an article on this about a week and a half ago, and you can actually do some very concrete work to objectively infer what sort of risk the market is pricing into the market and/or what sort of EPS growth the market is pricing it.

And right now with the PE ratio where it's at right now, the market is pricing in some combination of either historically low risk in terms of the equity risk premium that's being priced into the market and historically high EPS growth.

In fact, completely unrealistic EPS growth. And one of my most recent articles, I actually it was actually entitled, how much EPS growth is the S&P 500 (SP500) currently priced in, I mentioned that if you model this using an intrinsic value model, you can actually infer from the price of the S&P 500 where it's at right now that the market is implicitly pricing in over 20% EPS growth for the next five years. There was 20% per annum.

That's pretty much ridiculous because that level of EPS growth has never before in the entire history of the market been experienced when the mark when the market is already, at a peak PE. In other words, when EPS is at a peak, future EPS growth, the five year forward EPS growth is usually very low. In fact, historically, it's been below zero, if you can believe that.

And the historical maximum, the all time historical max for real EPS growth when the S&P is at peak EPS is about 5%. So excuse me, about 10%. Correct. That's the ten year EPS growth about five.

But for a five year period, the max EPS growth that has ever occurred in the market has been about 10% and the market right now is pricing in well over 20%. So the market is a pricing in extremely unrealistic expectations of EPS growth.

In other words, the types of EPS growth that have never happened historically and which we actually have no reason to believe are actually going to, occur going forward, particularly when we're this late in the cycle.

And as far as risk, you mentioned whether the market's pricing in risk and potential volatility. Well, not at all because that would be reflected in the PE ratio.

The PE ratio implicitly contains something called an equity risk premium. The equity risk premium right now in the market is pretty much at an all time low, absolute historical low. It's hardly ever been this low.

And so what it means is the market isn't pricing in very much risk at all. The market is pricing in a heck of a lot of complacency as far as risk, and it's pricing in a great deal of EPS growth.

In fact, unrealistic levels of EPS growth. So this actually, is a setup for disappointment and the potential for a major drawdown in the S&P 500 in the event that we actually get bad news and bad things happen.

Now just because the market is sort of overvalued right now and the PE ratio is high and the market is pricing in a lot of EPS growth and low equity risk premium, that doesn't mean that the market is gonna crash or it's gonna fall.

In fact, that never happens unless you get some sort of a shock usually to the macro economy and to the economy.

Usually, the market, especially late in the cycle, tends to levitate at high valuation multiples until it's hit with some sort of major macro event that sort of wakes everybody up.

And so that's actually one of the big focuses that I have in 2025. Are we gonna get one of those sort of macro wake up calls of the sort that we've had in the past?

Because if we do, the potential for the market to decline very, very significantly is high precisely because PE ratios are so high right now.

We're at for example, right now, based on peak EPS, peak trailing one trailing EPS on a gap basis, the market is trailing, is trading at something like 27 times earnings, versus a historical range more like 15 or 16. There's actually a great deal of downside potential particularly because usually when there's a major macro shock, not only do PE ratios tend to revert back to their historic mean, they actually tend to over undershoot.

In other words, go below what their historical means are.

So we're talking about potential for a big market drawdown of thirty, forty, even 50% in the event that we were to get some sort of a major shock in 2025.

RS: And in terms of the economy, what do you foresee in terms of a recession? What do you see in terms of the Fed and interest rates and how that conversation is developing throughout - especially in the summer with with the meetings coming up - but throughout the year as well?

JK: Well, that's very interesting because right now, we have a very, very cloudy picture in terms of what's gonna be happening to the economy and economic growth.

I think most economists are expecting a significant slowdown in the economy, triggered largely by tariffs, but I've also mentioned to to you that there's gonna be some other impacts such as labor supply.

This is gonna set up a very, very difficult situation for the Fed because the Fed is gonna be under pressure on the part of the Trump administration, but just in general that when the economy is slowing down and potentially slowing down to the point where there's a risk of a recession, the Fed would normally like to react and provide some sort of accommodative monetary policy, particularly lowering interest rates.

But this slowdown in the economy is gonna be happening exactly at the time that inflation is gonna be ramping up during the next few months as a result of this impact from tariffs.

The Fed simply cannot afford to lower interest rates while inflation is actually accelerating. They're just simply not going to do that.

Maybe a few years ago when the Fed still had a tremendous amount of credibility and inflation expectations were anchored, the Fed might have been able to argue that the impact of tariffs were, quote, unquote, transitory.

But you remember last time that the Fed said that the effects are gonna be transitory and it turned out that they really weren't and that inflation went way, way above what the Fed or anybody else was hoping at the time.

And as a result of that really bad experience that Americans had with inflation in 2022 and 2023, those memories are fresh, and inflation expectations are still very high.

And in fact, in a core according to one of the major consumer surveys out there put out by the conference board, inflation expectations shot up from around 3% to about 7. 1% in April, and their latest reading in May is about 6.

5%. But that's still really, really high inflation expectations. The Fed, one of their most important indicators that they look at when they're thinking about cutting rates is inflation expectations.

The Fed understands that they can't allow inflation expectations to get out of control because inflation expectations sort of become self fulfilling.

And so the Fed has to be extremely careful about conducting interest rate policy while inflation is actually accelerating.

So the US market is gonna be in a position that it hasn't been in in a very long time where the economy could be decelerating and potentially decelerating into a recession, and the Fed is gonna have to stay on the sidelines and not do anything about it.

US investors have been spoiled in the last few decades by the fact that every time the US economy looks like it's getting into trouble, the Fed has been able to come in lower interest rates and even apply QE.

But that's not gonna happen this time.

And the reason is that in prior instances where the economy has slowed down, and when I'm talking going back to, you know, 2007, 2019, 2022, in all of these cases, the Fed inflation was actually running below 2% and was decelerated.

And so what the Fed was actually worried about at that time was deflation. There was absolutely no worries about inflation at the time, so the Fed could afford to be aggressive in providing monetary stimulus.

But this time around, the situation is is exactly the opposite. We're in a situation right now where inflation is gonna be accelerating and we have unanchored inflationary expectations due to what happened in 2022 and 2023.

So the Fed under no circumstances is really gonna be able to provide stimulus to the economy while inflation is accelerating.

And that's gonna come as, I think, a very nasty surprise to markets because markets have become accustomed to the Fed coming in and bailing out the market every time the US economy slows down.

And I think that when the Fed fails to do that this time around, if in fact the economy slows significantly, that's gonna come as a major shock to the market and could provide the sort of catalyst for sort of a major drawdown in stocks.

So I think that's one of the major things that we need to be looking for in the next few months months.

On the one hand, acceleration of inflation, and on the other hand, slowing economic growth. And on the other hand, the other prong of this is the fed basically staying on the sideline saying, hey.

We cannot come in and provide any monetary stimulus to the economy right now despite the fact that the economy is slowing down substantially because inflation is accelerating right now.

In accordance with our mandate, as long as the economy is at full employment, then fighting inflation has to be our number one priority, and inflation is accelerating right now.

So there's no way with the economy at full employment that we can actually come here provide monetary stimulus while the economy is experiencing inflation and while we have high inflation expectations in the economy that could actually be made worse by us sort of taking a dovish line in terms of monetary policy.

RS: If these things do come to pass, if the negative, outcome comes to pass, where would you encourage investors to allocate their capital?

JK: Well, that's that that that's a very tough question because in a recession, there's really not a whole lot of places to hide and much less if you're dealing with the possibility of a sort of deadly combination of rising inflation and slowing economic growth.

Because normally, if situation where you don't have inflation rising, a good place to put your capital is in bonds, particularly long term bonds.

But with inflation rising, it's very possible that bond yields should be rising as well putting pressure on the bond market.

In fact, that's exactly what happened in 2022. A lot of people got burned because when they saw the stock market starting to fall, they put their money into bonds, but bonds fell just as much as stocks.

And so we could have a actually have a repeat of that sort of situation here. Now on the other hand, it's also it's a tough spot here for example, with respect to gold.

I've written an article where I have explained why it is that gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is actually fundamentally overvalued right now.

In other words, gold is already pricing in a lot of negative scenarios particularly with respect to inflation.

And we know this because gold right now, its purchasing power is at an all time high or very near an all time high, going all the way back to the 1600s. That's pretty remarkable if you think about it.

We're also at a high that's higher in terms of purchasing power terms, inflation adjusted terms than we were at during the late seventies and early eighties when we had the big goal bull market.

What gold prices are telling us is that it's pricing in a very high risk of potential inflation in the long run.

So, gold is already pricing in a pretty bad scenario in terms of inflation and in terms of macroeconomic volatility. So it's somewhat questionable whether, gold is actually really a great place to be, hiding out right now.

I'm not saying it might potentially outperform equities, but I wouldn't be counting on it to be providing very attractive absolute returns.

One of the things that I've been discussing in some of my most recent articles, and, I think we talked about this before, is the fact that the United States is really facing a very unique situation in the lifetimes of anybody who's actually investing in the market right now.

For anybody who's investing in the market right now, debts and deficits, the part of the federal government have never really been a major issue.

They've been something that people paid a lot of lip service to because ever since I've been listening to economic reports, paying attention to markets, people have been talking about debts and deficits forever. Especially starting in the seventies and the eighties, this has been a nonstop talk topic of conversation.

However, it's really never had any serious impact on the market because the reality is that the United States had a really low debt load as a percent of its GDP for almost this entire period.

And so even though the United States was increasing its debt to GDP ratio, it was increasing it from a really low base and the United States had a lot of room to increase its debt to GDP ratio before, having any let's say, negative, economic consequences.

So much so that the United States has been enjoying really low interest rates and in particular, real interest rates, have been at the historically low levels up until just recently.

But that kind of honeymoon period is pretty much over right now because it turns out that with debt to GDP and particularly debt held by the public to GDP ratio now at around 98%, that's different from the 120 somewhat percent that you usually hear from, but that 120 some percent figure is not really relevant.

It's really the 98% figure that's relevant. With debt to GDP at that high level, this is already starting to have a major impact on markets and on the economy and we can see that in real interest rates.

Long term real interest rates as indicated in the TIPS markets are very near a seventeen year high right now. And this is the supply and demand issue. I mean, there is simply so much, supply of US debt that the treasury needs to issue in order to cover its deficits that it's kind of overwhelming the domestic and global demand.

And so, investors are essentially requiring a higher rate of interest in order to invest in US treasuries and also because investors are perceiving a higher degree of risk involved in investing in US treasuries.

And that's being reflected in real interest rates. It's being reflected in the credit rating of the United States, which as you know has just recently been downgraded again by a different agency a few weeks ago. In this case, Moody's after having been downgraded by the other two major rating agencies.

What's even more disturbing right now is that if you look at the CDS market credit default swaps, US debt is, trading at a spread that's higher than Portugal, which is pretty hard to believe, and it's actually trading at a level that's pretty similar to that of Greece.

That shows you that people in global bond markets are really worried about the trajectory of US deficits and debts.

And even though people might think that CDS spreads is a pretty niche thing that they didn't don't need to be worrying about, and for the most part, maybe that's true directly, but this is being reflected in these very high levels of real interest rates close to seventeen year highs and also in mortgage rates, which are close to twenty three year highs.

In other words, this situation is already starting to affect, for example, young Americans that are in the market to buy a home. They're facing higher interest rates now than have been faced in twenty three years and on a real basis, even longer.

This is essentially pricing a lot of young people out of the market right now and of course, it's in general having impact on on the housing market. So these issues pertaining to US deficits and debt are no longer just a talking point and something that can be blown off the way it's been done for the last forty years.

This is actually a real issue that's starting to impact market right now.

And in fact, it's so worrisome that's it caused people like Elon Musk to essentially break off his relationship with Donald Trump, and Republicans because he is so deeply disappointed that they haven't done anything to address this serious deficit problem, which, I can talk to you in a little bit more detail in a minute if you're interested.

But this is a problem that could really seriously jeopardize the United States' health, economic health in the long term if it's not taken care of right now.

The United States is not necessarily an imminent threat of a debt crisis, but it is something that if it's not taken care of soon, it will become a problem within twenty to thirty years from now and Elon has expressed his extreme disappointment that this Republican congress and this Republican president really didn't get much done to address this pressing issue.

RS: Definitely happy to hear your thoughts. I'm curious what what these downgrades and what the deficit issue and the debt issues, what that means for the viability of investing in the US in the near term and in the long term.

And, also, in terms of Musk being upset about the lack of austerity in the bill, is it that or is it the Tesla (TSLA) EV grants? Is it more that? What are your thoughts there?

JK: I mean, it's hard to know exactly what might be going through Elon's mind. Elon has declared publicly on several occasions that he thinks that it's actually best that the US get rid of the EV mandates and subsidies.

And in fact, he's on the record in several interviews saying that if they get rid of the EV mandates and and subsidies, it's actually gonna help Tesla because unlike every other EV manufacturer, Tesla can actually be profitable without them.

So his company will be in a more dominant position than any other company that produces EVs.

But I can't pretend to know what's going on in his head and, you know, what may have happened in private conversations between Elon and some people in the administration. But what we do know is that Elon has said that the US is quickly heading in the direction of bankruptcy and that due to the escalating debt service, in other words, interest paid on the debt, the United States or Americans may soon become debt slaves.

Now I wrote an article on this just very recently where I kind of evaluated these claims by Elon to try to try to get sort of an objective sense of how serious the debt and debt situation deficit and debt situation are in the United States.

So I'm gonna try to summarize this because there's really a lot of material there to potentially cover.

The thing as I mentioned is that debt to GDP held by the public, debt to the public to GDP ratio is about 98%, which most economists consider to be high, but even more worrisome is the fact that the deficit, that the US is running and has been running for the last twelve months is around 7% of GDP.

This is the highest level of a fiscal deficit that the US has ever run while at full employment and during peace time. This is completely unprecedented.

And also, internationally speaking, this deficit is higher than that of any other highly developed major country in the world, higher than Japan, higher than any other European country.

The problem is serious if you just take a snapshot of where we are right now in terms of the deficit. The question is what's gonna be done about it?

And this is where Elon's disappointment comes in because the big beautiful bill, the scoring of it that was done by the congressional budget office, the CBO, basically said that the deficit will be increasing by about about $2,500,000,000,000 over the next, ten years.

So the problem which was already bad is actually in theory being made worse by the big beautiful bill and this is what Elon was reacting against, because one of the things that the CBO analysis shows and, Elon has been pointing to, is that interest payments as a percent of GDP and as a percent of total revenues in the United States is growing to an alarming rate to the point where, the amount of interest that the United States is paying on its debt is actually surpassing the defense budget.

Figure that Elon said that's what that's what was his wake up call. Now I'd like to contextualize this a little bit because even though the problems are serious, we need to kind of put some sort of context on it.

The is that this $2,400,000,000,000 increase in the deficit over ten years that the CBO is talking about, that did not include the impact of increased revenues from tariffs.

So this the CBO in a separate report, they reported that they scored the tariffs, as they then stood when they were asked to, make the study.

And they're estimating that tariff revenues are gonna bring in about $2,500,000,000,000 over this ten year period of time.

So as you can see, the effect of tariff revenues essentially offsets this increase in the deficit that the big beautiful bill would otherwise be creating.

So it kind of neutralizes that increase in the deficit that Trump would be sort of causing and congressional republicans would be causing without the tariffs.

However, having said that, just as they're not making the deficit any worse than it was gonna be, they also haven't they're not making it any better.

So the projection is that without the tariffs, debt to GDP ratio was gonna be increasing from 98% to a 122%, in the next ten years ending in 2034.

But with the tariffs, the debt to GDP ratio actually still increases by a lot because again, the whole situation was really bad before Trump took things over and things were already on a bad trajectory.

But instead of increasing to a 122% of GDP, it's only gonna increase to a 119 GDP. That's still a very very alarming increase in that period of time and it's clearly unsustainable.

In other words, unsustainable for the country to be continuously increasing its debt as a percent of GDP year by year over time.

And so that naturally brings up the question, how high can this debt to GDP ratio actually go before the United States actually faces some sort of a debt crisis?

Number one, that's the question. The question is, when will the United States actually reach that threshold where it's gonna bump start really having a serious crisis?

So in my articles, I've actually addressed this question. The answer to the question in terms of how high it can go, there's several estimates out there. One of them has been put out there by the IMF, with a very detailed model that they've created and that was run by Goldman Sachs that estimates that the threshold is somewhere between 160 and 183%.

And then there's another serious very serious econometric model that's run by an organization called the Penn Wharton model. They estimate that the United States can potentially carry a debt of around 175 to a maximum of 200% of GDP.

In other words, these are the upper limits of the type of debt to GP ratio that the US can carry without getting into very very serious trouble. And so the question is how long will it would it take us to get there?

Well, if the United States were to continue on the trajectory that it's currently at, this trajectory that I talked about before where the debt to GP ratio will be rising significantly in the next ten years, and also, not just due to that, but there's the effect of deteriorating demographics also plays a role into into this.

And essentially, anywhere between twenty and thirty years from now, the US will be hitting through the lower end of this threshold.

In other words, we'd be hitting about 160% debt to GDP ratio, which is the point at which most estimates, not just the two that I mentioned, but most people estimate that that's really, those are just kind of the upper limits of what the US can handle before it's either gonna have to default on its debt or resort to some sort of inflationary policies to try to inflate its way out of the debt, which is something that really won't work anyway.

These are issues that, again, to some, this twenty to thirty years from now may seem remote. It may not seem remote if you happen to be the parent or grandparent of some children, you know, that may not seem all that remote.

But for a lot of people, twenty or thirty years may seem remote. But interestingly, this is already being reflected in long term interest rates.

As I mentioned before, thirty year mortgage rates are actually at a twenty three year high, and this has to do with the fact that the spread between the ten year treasury yield and the thirty year treasury yield has widened dramatically in the past year and that widening of that, spread between the ten and the thirty year treasury has a lot to do with the fact that investors are simply losing confidence in the in the ability of the United States to get a hold of its, deficit and debt situation, in the long term.

In other words, people aren't necessarily super worried that the US will default in the next ten years or that it'll have a major inflation in the next ten years.

But when you go out further under the curve out to thirty years, those higher rates further out on the curve are reflecting serious concerns about the ability to get this debt and deficit situation under control.

So that is something that's already having a real impact on our economy and it's just something that we're gonna have to be paying a lot more attention to as investors from now on.

As I mentioned earlier and the whole reason I brought this up is that we're in a whole new world. Debts and deficits really weren't something that as investors people needed to be worried about in the last forty years, but they really are going forward.

This is gonna be something that's going to be a topic of conversation essentially nonstop for the next five, ten, twenty, thirty, forty years unless somebody comes around and does something about it.

And even when they do, that's gonna be an issue because that will actually have an impact on the economy whatever solutions are actually attempted to implement because it'll require raising taxes, it'll require cutting expenses.

And in one of my articles, I actually point out that the measures that would have to be taken to get this under control are actually not that extreme.

In other words, this is something that could actually be done with some fairly modest fiscal adjustments.

The problem is that there doesn't seem to be any inclination on the part of the leadership in this country and either party to do anything, about this issue.

So as a result, we're gonna probably be talking about this every single year, from now on. And unlike in the past where people were talking about it, it'll actually be having an increasingly negative impact on markets in terms of a higher interest rate, higher volatility, and also just a diminishing ability of the fed to come in and assist or bail out the economy, when there's actually some shocks and some bad things happen because that's inevitable.

The United States is gonna experience some recessions along the way. There's gonna be some shocks and the Fed in the past has been able to come and intervene and smooth out those shocks to prevent really, really high rates of unemployment for a long time.

But as the US debt and deficit gets higher and higher, the Fed is gonna have less and less of an ability to actually intervene in this fashion. The United States is gonna have less and less of an of an ability to actually issue massive amounts of treasury debt during a crisis, because who's gonna buy it?

There's less of an appetite for US debt out there, and so the buyer of last resort is the Fed. But as I mentioned earlier, the scope for the Fed to now buy massive amounts of treasury securities in the event of a crisis is very much less than it was just a few years ago.

And so what that means is that the US is potentially facing a lot greater volatility going forward. In other words, every crisis that we have will create a bigger downside because there's not just simply not gonna be a Fed put there to help out as much.

And that also means that markets will probably become more jittery as time goes on because since the market sort of understands that the Fed scope for intervening will be less, it means that markets will be more quick to react to negative developments, and that'll also make markets more volatile.

So as investors, we need to prepare for the scenario of increasing volatility in the future. And when I say volatility, I'm not talking about minor stuff. I'm talking about more major declines of 10%, 20%, and 30%.

Instead of these being relatively infrequent events, I think these are gonna become more frequent events over time. And also, one of the things that I've talked about a lot is that buy and hold investing is a thing of the past.

Buy and hold investing worked when PE ratios in the US market were ten, twelve times earnings and not only did you get the benefit of exceptionally high real earnings growth, but you also got the benefit of a doubling of PE ratios from let's say historically, around 15 times earnings and even lower at certain points in our history.

For example, in the eighties and the seventies, we had Ps in the low teens and now they're at 27 times.

So a lot of the returns that when people talk about, oh, in the long run, you're always better off being invested in stocks because in the long run, stocks always do great.

Well, one of the things that people forget is that one of the reasons that stocks did so great over the last few decades is that PE ratios expanded tremendously. That's not happening anymore.

Even in a best case scenario, PE ratios are not gonna be expanding from 27 times to, let's say, 50 times, which would be the equivalent of PE ratios expanding from where they were in the seventies to where they are now.

That's not in the cards. That's not gonna happen.

Quite to the contrary, it's very likely that with real earnings growth probably slowing down relative to what it's been in recent decades and certainly due to the fact that risk and perceived risk is gonna be rising thereby causing an increase in equity risk premiums.

If anything we're looking at the prospect of PE ratios actually, reverting maybe not going all the way back to what historical norms are have been, but certainly reverting back to that.

Buy and hold strategies and passive investing strategies are no longer gonna be very satisfying. They're no longer gonna be very profitable for investors.

So investors that actually wanna achieve decent returns, in other words, returns that are similar to what people have experienced historically, they're gonna have to get more active in their portfolios, number one.

They're gonna have to exercise active management or invest with funds and with advisors that are actively managing their portfolios and, of course, that know what they're doing.

Also, they're gonna need to look more internationally for opportunities because if you have scarce opportunities in the US market because things are overpriced, then that kind of forces you to look and get out of your comfort zone and look for things elsewhere in the world where things might actually be priced more favorably, but that's also sort of uncomfortable for a lot of you investors US investors because they don't really know much about international investing in other countries.

So that's actually one of the reasons that we really focus on that in Successful Portfolio Strategy. Over the years in successful portfolio strategy, a huge percentage of our allocation, way above what any normal fund would have, is invested in international stocks.

Usually, we're over 50% international exposure when we're invested. And one of the other things that we're doing in our portfolios is just making sure that we invest in sectors and factors and in stocks and in funds that are as uncorrelated as possible with the S&P 500.

Because the S&P 500 really isn't presenting attractive long term returns with the PE ratio being where it currently is. Now that doesn't mean it's necessarily gonna crash in the short term or anything like that.

It just means that the upside is somewhat capped. And with the upside being some somewhat capped and with downside being thirty, forty, or 50%, it's not a good risk to reward proposition.

So we wanna make sure that a lot as much of our portfolio as possible is uncorrelated to the S&P 500 as as a whole and where we can get nice returns, let's say, 10% annualized returns from other sources that actually aren't as correlated to The US market.

RS: Does this figure into the conversation that we mentioned that we've been having for the past couple episodes in terms of the imminent war with Iran and Israel and the geopolitical pressures? Are these side by side conversations? Are these overlapping conversations?

JK: I think it's definitely something that's flying way under the radar.

In other words, the last time I think this has been a major news headline, it was many months ago. And people have just lost track of the fact that nothing has really changed.

I mentioned to you in the in the episode that we dedicated entirely to this issue that for Israel, the threat of Iran is absolutely existential. Iran has officially committed itself to a policy of, destroying the state of Israel.

This is not just something that they chant. This is actually state policy. Therefore, from the Israeli point of view, preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is an existential problem.

It's existential for a couple reasons. Some people, I think, place too much emphasis on the potential for Iran to actually bomb Israel with a nuclear weapon. Of course, that's possible and Israel doesn't wanna ever be subject to that sort of a threat. But quite frankly, that's not actually the biggest threat that Israel faces in that regard.

The biggest threat that they face is that Iran is funding all sorts of terrorist proxies in Israel's neighborhood, financing them so that they can attack Israel with all sorts of missiles and drones and other sorts of weapons that being close to Israel can actually penetrate Israeli airspace and cause really major damage.

Iran is actually funding all of these activities. So if Israel wants to stop these activities, it can't just go after, these small scale actors that are always gonna be around its borders.

It actually has to do something that Israelis sort of talk about in the press which is cutting off the head of the snake or sometimes they talk about cutting off the head of the octopus.

The octopus because its tentacles reach in a whole bunch of places surrounding Israel. In other words, Israel needs to be able to retaliate against Iran in the event that its proxies hit Iran.

But what's gonna happen? If Iran gains access to a nuclear weapon, Israel will never be able to strike back at Iran for financing its proxies. And eventually, these proxies, if financed by Iran, will be able to exhaust Israel.

And if Israel can actually hit back at the source of these attacks, then Israel is gonna be in an extremely extremely precarious situation in the long run. So for this reason, it's absolutely existential that the Israelis prevent the Iranians from gaining a nuclear weapon.

In the last few months since we've talked, is, the Iranians have continued to enrich uranium, have continued to, stockpile enriched uranium that would allow them to manufacture a bomb.

In fact, it's pretty much consensus now that they have enough enriched uranium for several several to produce several nuclear bombs. It's believed that they still don't have the technology to actually produce a bomb with this enriched uranium, but most experts believe that they're within a matter of months of being able to acquire that technology.

Donald Trump has shown an awareness of this issue. He's shown that he essentially buys in or believes that Iran, poses an existential threat to Israel, and that's why he's taken a very, very hard line in the last few months.

And, again, this is just not in the news enough, where he has said that The United States wants to do a deal with Iran, is willing to do a deal with Iran where The United States makes all sorts of concessions to Iran, especially commercially and with respect to their ability to export oil.

But the one thing that Donald Trump says that he will not permit Iran to do is to, well, a, have possess a nuclear weapon. But pursuant to that, he will not, enable a situation where Iran is able to enrich uranium. Because enriching uranium is obviously the, thing that's required to actually produce a nuclear weapon.

And Trump has said that Iran must dismantle its entire capacity and all of its facilities for enriching uranium. The Iranians have now completely rejected that demand on the part of Trump. This is an official rejection. It's been rejected by the Iranian president, by their foreign minister. It's been rejected and even mocked by the Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Iranians have taken a very hard line position on this that they will never, relinquish their right to enrich uranium. They consider this to be a matter of national sovereignty and national pride, and they're just not gonna do it.

So Trump has said, if they don't concede on this particular issue, then this is gonna have very serious consequences and he has alluded to military consequences, for Iranians. He's said he wants to prevent a war, but that will be inevitable unless the Iranians give up their nuclear ambitions.

And in fact, there was just a news item today where one of Trump's top generals actually had a briefing with Trump and administration officials going over the military options that the United States has in the event that negotiations break down.

This is Commander Kurilla who just briefed Trump today and this was announced to the press. Basically, with this announcement to the press, what the administration is saying, we're getting ready for war, and we've already set down our clear demand.

And if Israel doesn't accede to this demand, we're prepared to undertake overwhelming force. That was actually the term that was used by Kurilla today. We are prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. That's end quote.

Despite some rumors that have been circulated about some strains between Trump and Netanyahu, who knows if that is true to any extent. But in terms of policy, there doesn't seem to be any daylight there. Both Trump and Netanyahu have reiterated the last couple of weeks that they see eye to eye on the threat to Iran.

Trump has basically signaled that unless these negotiations with Iran are successful, he's gonna be giving Israel a green light to attack Israel's nuclear facilities and probably other infrastructure. And the United States will probably become inevitably ensnared in this issue, if it comes to that.

And as we discussed in one of my previous interviews with you, this puts the Hormuz Strait at risk because this is Iran's one ace card that they that they have.

If Iran can close off the Strait Of Hormuz and the flow of oil through the Strait Of Hormuz, They can basically cause a worldwide depression. They can cause oil prices to shoot up. They have the military capability to do this.

This has actually been increasingly proven by the capabilities of the Houthis of Yemen who actually are far less capable than the Iranians are but you may remember, it was just a few weeks ago that the Houthis almost caused the disastrous situation for US, aircraft carrier which was previously thought untouchable by anybody.

But the Houthis actually managed to have a near miss and it and it was such a near miss that it actually caused one of the fighter jets on the on the aircraft carrier to fall off of the off the aircraft carrier because the maneuver was so severe that they had to take that it actually dislodge one of the airplanes that were on the, that they were on the aircraft carrier.

So the Iranians have serious military capabilities in terms of simply being able to block off the Strait Of Hormuz.

They don't have the capability to defeat the United States in a war, but they do have the capability of halting all commercial vessels from going through there because all the Iranians have to do is they is say, hey, if you're a commercial vessel and you try to come through here, we're shooting you.

They don't have to confront the United States Navy or military in order to shut off the Strait Of Hormuz. All they have to do is issue a threat to any commercial vessel that tries to go through there and they certainly can take down any commercial vessel. And there is also no US naval capability to, for example, escort every single oil tanker out of the Strait Of Hormuz.

They don't have that capability and also the tanker companies just aren't gonna do that. They're not gonna put their equipment at risk and that that's an uninsurable risk.

They won't do it because in insurers will simply not provide insurance for shipping companies to go through the Strait Of Hormuz in the event that Iran actually announces this sort of threat and shows the the ability to to to carry through with it.

So this is the single most dramatic threat that is faced by the US market in 2025. If there is ultimately a confrontation between Iran and Israel, the Strait Of Hormuz is gonna be in play.

And, if that happens, we're gonna be seeing a huge spike in oil prices and that can bring The entire US stock market crumbling down.

And that has something to do with what we talked about earlier because what that'll do with oil prices rising dramatically, that'll cause US inflation to go higher, it'll cause inflation expectations to go higher, it'll cause interest rates to go higher and the fed is just gonna have to sit there and do nothing.

In other words, even though the United States will be experiencing as a recession as a result of that oil shock, the United States, Fed will not be able to intervene in terms of providing QE or lowering interest rates while inflation is rising.

And so that will be an absolutely devastating scenario. Now, I'm not saying that there's certainty that this scenario is happening. What I'm saying is that the markets are not at all discounting this possibility. And I believe that this possibility is actually more than 50% at this point.

So while I don't think it's anywhere near 100%, I do think that it's actually more likely than not that we're gonna get some sort of a war between Israel and Iran. And why? Again, because I said, this is an existential issue for Israel. They just simply can't afford not to take this military action, and so the only alternative is negotiations and it seems that these negotiations have failed.

So given that we're seeing that negotiations have failed, I think we do need to consider that there's over a 50% chance that there's gonna be a conflict. And in the event of this conflict, global markets are gonna be in a lot of trouble. Now that's not something that I'm suggesting that investors go run out right now and do a lot of buying or selling of stocks on this basis.

What I'm suggesting is that investors need to pay a lot closer attention to the news in this particular regard, follow this situation closely, and also really weed out unnecessary risk in their portfolios.

Because, again, the risk is asymmetric right now. I mean, we're talking about PE ratios being at close to all time highs in the United States, and we have more than 40% downside for stocks to simply get down to, historically more normal levels.

And so, the US market, if everything goes absolutely right, could have, five, ten upside 10% upside from here. But we're also looking at the possibility of downside of thirty, forty, 50% in the event that we get something like a shock, as a result of an Iran Israel conflict.

In addition, we have some other, let's say, less dramatic shocks that would be, brought about by the possibility of a recession as a result of these headwinds that I mentioned earlier in our program where I talked about tariffs and the effect of, you know, the tightening labor supply and some of these other factors that are starting to potentially, cause a recession in the US economy without the need for a serious shock.

So I think that investors are dealing with a very asymmetric risk scenario today and they need to really start positioning their portfolios accordingly.

RS: James, I really appreciate this conversation and how deep you're going. Again, you run the Successful Portfolio Strategy on Seeking Alpha, an Investing Group for those interested in finding out more.

The other thing that I wanted to ask you about was Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Do you have the bandwidth? Do you have the breath in you? Or should I point listeners to your most recent article about Bitcoin? Do you wanna say a few words?

JK: Sure. Bitcoin is very close to an all time high right now.

And the reason that it's very close to an all time high is due to the surging interest in this narrative about US deficits and debts inevitably leading to either some sort of a default on the party United States or more likely some sort of attempt to inflate its way out of its debt.

It's this threat of future inflation and future decline in the purchasing power of the US dollar that has really been inspiring a lot of people to buy Bitcoin.

It's really of the narrative that kind of drives this idea that there's a need for an alternative currency, that there's a need for a digital currency, one that's decentralized, one that's not connected to any government and so That's captured people's imaginations, and you can see that, in the price of Bitcoin.

One of the things that I've that I discussed in a recent article of mine is I take a a sort of a non conventional view in terms of how to think about Bitcoin.

Now, one of the things that I talk about there, and I won't go into it in a great deal of detail in this program just because, you know, we're probably running, a bit over your usual allotted time.

And I talk about a principle or a market phenomenon that I have identified and developed myself, which is something that I call the paradox of overvaluation.

The paradox of overvaluation is a market phenomenon that refers to the fact that most people seem to believe and expect that in an efficient market, in a market that's informationally efficient, the prices of assets should reflect the aggregate opinions of participants in the market.

In other words, most people have a mental picture of, financial markets as a kind of aggregator of opinions.

In fact, that very term of being an aggregator of opinion is actually used often when people discuss the subject. There's another very famous analogy by a very famous, investor by the name of Benjamin Graham.

Everybody's familiar with him and everybody's probably familiar with his metaphor that he used saying that the market was like a voting machine.

And when he used this metaphor saying that the market is like a voting machine, the implication is that the market is sort of like a mechanism that counts up or tallies up votes.

Not necessarily equal votes, but maybe some sort of weighted average of market opinion.

And, of course, Graham said that markets are subject to kind of wild swings in opinion and that, therefore, it's kind of like it works like elections and voters because most voters in elections actually don't even know what they're voting on.

They don't they don't even have enough knowledge to know why they're voting for one party or one candidate or another, but, they vote based on emotions and these emotions often swing from one election to another.

And so he kind of saw the stock market is operating in the same fashion and aggregating the opinions of masses of people and that's being reflected in prices.

Now under the efficient market hypothesis, it's a more sophisticated theory, but it essentially assumes the same thing.

The efficient market hypothesis says the price of any asset perfectly reflects all available information and specifically, it's all available information about the beliefs that investors have about the valuation of any particular asset.

So the market essentially aggregates all this information about people's opinions about what something is worth and the market price reflects an aggregate opinion.

In fact, Eugene Fama who's the primary scholar who developed the emerging the efficient market hypothesis, says that the market price acts as an unbiased estimate of intrinsic value.

It's an unbiased estimate because it essentially just aggregates the opinions of everybody and it doesn't really favor one over the other, and so the price reflects an unbiased estimate. But this is actually a major error.

This is actually a major major conceptual error and mistake to actually think that prices, work this way and that prices somehow are aggregating the opinion of some sort of average or weighted average of opinion in the market.

The fact is that in the stock market, the stock market is not an aggregator of opinion and it's not, let's say, a voting mechanism. It's an auction. And in an auction, the item that's being auctioned is awarded to the highest bidder.

It's not awarded by taking a poll and asking everybody what they think the thing is worth, and then you take the average of those opinions and then that sets the price.

No. It literally at an auction, the highest bidder, the person who has the highest opinion of the value of that thing is the one that's gonna actually, be awarded that.

So to to, let's say, use a a a slightly different example, if you go to an auction and somebody's auctioning off a collectible or a painting, it's not gonna be the average of the opinions of the people there at that auction that's gonna determine the price.

The price is gonna be determined by the single most optimistic person by the person who values that item the absolute highest of anybody.

So that person might be willing to pay, you know, millions of dollars for something that the average think might be only worth a few $100.

But if you just get a a couple of people at that auction that start bidding against each other versus thousands of other people that think that thing isn't worth anything, then that painting or that collectible could end end up costing, you know, millions of dollars, and we know from practical experience that this happens.

Well, a very, very similar thing actually happens in the market. The market is not exactly like a like an auction, like you have for paintings, but it's what it's what's called a double auction mechanism.

What makes us a little different from the other is that it's a two sided auction because with stocks, we have a number of shares that are outstanding in any number of the owners can actually sell their shares, and anybody out there in the market Bitcoin, and I'm gonna kinda bring this back around to Bitcoin.

But I'm giving you this example of stocks because it's the one that more people are, let's say, familiar with. Only a minority of my market participants that are actually owners of the shares of any given stock.

When a stock is trading in the market, it will actually be sold to the highest bidder of every single person that's out there in the market.

In other words, there's potentially millions of market participants that could and would buy a stock if it was cheap enough, but only the most optimistic bidder out there, in other words, the one that's most optimistic about the prospect of that stock, the ones the one that is the most optimistic about the value of that stock that will submit the highest bid, the one that enables him to actually buy the shares from one of the current owners.

So the market price at which a a stock is transacted in a stock market doesn't reflect the opinions of an average or a weighted average.

It actually reflects the opinion of an optimistic fringe of market participants because only a small minority of investors own shares of any given stock.

Generally speaking, it's less than 1% of market participants that own the shares of any given stock. That means that those that own the stock are amongst a tiny minority of very optimistic people regarding the prospects for that stock.

And the person who bids highest for a stock at any moment is also amongst those highly optimistic people. It's amongst the optimistic fringe of people that have the highest opinion of that stock.

In fact, in microeconomics, there is a saying that if anybody remembers their microeconomics classes, they might remember this principle, which is a very basic principle in in microeconomics, which is that assets in a free market are sold to those that value them most highly.

In other words, in a market, assets are always gonna end up in the hands of those that value that asset most highly, and that's true of stocks and it's actually true of every other asset as well.

This is a very interesting, paradigm. It's actually a very interesting it's a very important paradigm for investors to understand in terms of their own investing.

And I'll try to explain a little bit about why that's important in a minute, but getting over here to Bitcoin, what that means is that the price of any asset is always going to reflect the opinions of an optimistic fringe. This kind of explains why it is that if you were to talk to, let's say, poll people and take the opinion of most people, the vast majority of people would say that they don't think that Bitcoin is worth over $100,000 per coin.

In fact, I would venture to guess that there's some probably somewhere close to 50% of people that probably think it's worth zero, that's worth nothing at all.

And then there might be some people that think worth less, but here's the thing. Their opinions don't actually matter because just like in an auction, the only opinions that actually matter are the opinions of an optimistic fringe that either own the asset or are willing to bid for it.

That actually is what constitutes what I call the paradox of overvaluation, which is that almost at any given point in time, when people are looking at any given asset or any given stock, the majority of people will think that thing is overvalued, and they will be puzzled as to why that thing seems to be trading at a price that's higher than what they value it at and why why it's higher than its intrinsic value.

And and it's a paradox because people think, well, if the market is an aggregator of opinion, then the asset should opinion, then the asset should trade at somewhere close to what, you know, average opinion thinks it it should be.

But that's actually not how the market works. The market doesn't actually price things at what average opinion thinks it to be.

It actually prices it at the valuation of those that constitute a optimistic fringe. And so when we're talking about optimistic fringe when we talk to Bitcoin, we're almost talking about a religion here.

Right? I mean, you know people that invest in Bitcoin and you know people that are enthusiastic about Bitcoin. This is almost becoming a little bit of a secular religion.

It's a little bit get can get very fanatical. And so Bitcoin's price is reflecting the opinions of an optimistic fringe. And this optimistic fringe when it comes to Bitcoin is a really, really optimistic fringe.

I mean, they're so much more optimistic than the average that that's why it just seems weird that Bitcoin could be so high given that, you know, nobody seems to really get it and nobody seems to to really think it's it's that valuable.

And, you know, one of the things that I point out in my article is that I myself am a big skeptic of Bitcoin.

I don't believe in any of the narratives surrounding Bitcoin or hardly any of the narratives. I don't think that it's worth anywhere near, a $100,000 per coin.

In fact, I don't actually think it's worth very much at all and I have some very important reasons for believing that. I won't go into those unless you actually want want me to get into that.

But what I say in my article is that it doesn't really matter what I think or what I believe because pricing again doesn't take account of the opinions of skeptics. Pricing only takes into account the opinions of the optimistic fringe.

And I think for a lot of people, this is weird because they they kinda think, well, the market must factor in some of the the opinions of skeptical people too, but it doesn't.

It doesn't at all. The market only factors in the opinions of the optimistic fringe of market participants.

And so that is what enables us to intellectually explain why it is that Bitcoin can be at such a high price when most people don't think it's worth that much or not even think it's worth anything at all.

And it also explains why Bitcoin can continue to stay extremely high, until the time, if that ever happens, that the this optimistic fringe of Bitcoin followers actually become, you know, somehow disillusioned with Bitcoin and no longer believe in this Bitcoin dream.

But there's no indication whatsoever that that's gonna happen. I mean, the optimistic fringe is as optimistic as it's ever been, and the number of people that are kind of joining this religion seems to be growing.

And so, even if Bitcoin has zero fundamentals behind it and zero fundamental value behind it, which happens to be my own belief, I wouldn't say exactly zero, but I would say it's fundamental value is extremely low, then, despite the fact that it has very little fundamental value, it can continue to trade at extremely high levels.

And in fact, it can continue to trade even higher. Because every time you have a new convert to the Bitcoin religion, they have to outbid somebody else to just own a little bit of that Bitcoin.

Right? In other words, if you really believe in Bitcoin and you own some already, if you wanna own some, you're gonna have to pry it out of the hands of somebody who already has it. They're gonna be willing to sell it to you, somebody who's already very optimistic, and you're gonna have to outbid every single other person out there in the market that wants to own some Bitcoin.

Once we understand that the price of Bitcoin is something that is determined by an optimistic fringe and not by average opinion, we conceive of things in a different way. We no longer need to be predicting Bitcoin as a function of its fundamentals.

We don't need to be predicting the price of Bitcoin as a result of some sort of sophisticated arguments about what its fundamental might value might be on the base of this metric or that metric or the other metric.

It's really irrelevant. It really just comes down to if people buy into this narrative about Bitcoin kinda being a bit of a savior and that's gonna save people from imploding, economies and imploding fiat currency and so and it's their ticket to riches, then Bitcoin can continue to stay at these very high levels and potentially even go higher.

So that's my take on Bitcoin, I see no reason why Bitcoin is necessarily gonna decline in value.

I think that Bitcoin can continue to stay high in value and as if to the extent that anxiety continues to climb regarding US debts and deficits, it's possible that Bitcoin could actually continue to gain more adherence and we could see its price continue to rise.

I can also see a scenario where maybe Bitcoin will not rise tremendously, but it also won't necessarily fall tremendously.

And that's a scenario that I also discussed in my article. And what's that all about? Because I think almost everybody is on one camp or the other. They think, okay. Well, Bitcoin is gonna go to the moon and it's going to a million or more dollars or it's going down to zero. I have another scenario.

I would say most people in financial markets right now have already heard all of the arguments for Bitcoin and why you should own it and why people believe that you should buy and so All the potential skeptical arguments against Bitcoin have already been heard by the owners of Bitcoin and they essentially discounted those arguments and they've been heard by the other market participants as well.

So we're kind of in a standoff here and what's interesting about the standoff is that it's a permanent standoff potentially.

Why? Because when you own a stock and we're having arguments about the value of a stock, let's say Apple (AAPL), every single quarter, Apple reports earnings.

And then we have a actual fundamental basis on which to carry out on an argument about what Apple is worth.

Because if Apple has a really bad quarter and their earnings are down because whatever sales in their app store is down and their margins are down, then this is a very real argument that we need to start having that the bears will be saying, hey, the value should be lower and bulls will be saying, yeah, it's true that margins are down but and so And so the argument is constantly evolving and it's dynamic because the economy changes and all the fundamentals change.

But Bitcoin doesn't have fundamentals. That's the thing. Bitcoin doesn't have earnings. It doesn't have any fundamental metric that you can anchor its value to.

So every argument about Bitcoin doesn't evolve. It's simply always gonna be the same old argument. It's gonna be the argument of fiat currencies are going to zero and therefore you need to have Bitcoin because Bitcoin is in limited supply and it's got this amazing network and blah blah blah and it's the same argument that Bitcoin fans have been saying for years and years and hasn't changed at all and there's been no developments to essentially improve on that argument.

By the same token, every person who's bear or every major argument that's been voiced against Bitcoin has also already been put out there, and it hasn't prevented people who own Bitcoin from wanting to own it.

And I don't see how they're gonna convince them again. In other words, if you keep repeating the same argument to owners of Bitcoin, it's not gonna convince them.

So that's why I actually see that there's at least a possibility of a scenario that Bitcoin could just sort of stay relatively flat in a range for a long time if it happens to be true that most market participants have already heard out all the arguments.

Now if it's happens to be true that there's a whole world of people out there that are brand new to Bitcoin and haven't heard these arguments, then you could argue that, well, maybe some of them could be convinced to become converts.

And like I said, every time you get a new convert, that's gonna put upper pressure on the price of Bitcoin. But at this point, who in the world hasn't heard of Bitcoin in all the arguments?

I mean, if you go to anywhere - to Africa or South America or anywhere in the world I've been, everybody's heard of Bitcoin and heard of the reasons for it.

So it's not clear to me that there's gonna be this enormous sort of increase in the number of people that are gonna buy into the Bitcoin narrative that haven't already bought into it already.