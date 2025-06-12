In the ever-evolving world of generative AI, important advances are happening simultaneously across chips, software, models, networking and systems that combine all these elements together. That’s what makes it so hard to keep up with all the latest AI trends and developments.
AMD Drives System-Level AI Advances
Summary
- There was a great deal of focus on the official launch of their Instinct MI350 and higher-wattage, faster performing MI355X GPU-based chips, which AMD had previously announced last year.
- AMD also provided more details on their next-generation MI400, scheduled for release next year, and even teased the MI500 for 2027.
- Some of the more surprising announcements from the event actually had to do with networking.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
Recommended For You
About AMD Stock
Compare to Peers