Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Transcript

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Call June 12, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire Rauh McDonough - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xin Yu - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Xin Yu

All right. Welcome to the lunch session at the DB Global Auto Conference. My name is Edison Yu, I lead the U.S. Auto Research. Joining us virtually is Claire McDonough, the CFO of Rivian. Great. You just showed up on my screen right now. Thank you for joining us, and I think much to talk about.

Claire Rauh McDonough

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Xin Yu

So let's start off. I think there's some headlines hitting at the moment, but just more generally, I think EV demand is a topic that is very relevant. And I'm curious, what are you sort of seeing on the ground over the last couple of months?

Claire Rauh McDonough

Overall, as you look at the residence of the R1 product lineup, the R1S continues to be the best-selling electric SUV in the premium space out in the market. And we've been in a position to through the R1 portfolio, really start to build our brand as a whole. And one of the pieces that we're most proud about as an organization and company is consumers desire and affinity to want to not just have that initial R1, but consumer intent to repurchase Rivian is 86% as we look at some third-party survey data conducted in the market, and that's about 13 points ahead of the next player in line within the overall space.

As we look at the current environment as a whole, I wouldn't necessarily point it just to EVs, but there certainly is macroeconomic factors that are weighing on consumer sentiment, as a whole right