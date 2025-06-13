Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Payout Desk as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

