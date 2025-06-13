Inflation And The Fed

David Kotok
(2min)

Summary

  • The Atlanta Fed compilation shows that the Fed hasn’t reached the 2% Core PCE target yet.
  • No president or vice president or other politician has called for the Fed to raise rates.
  • The US dollar is weakening against most other currencies. Weakening currencies are more inflation-prone. History repeats and repeats.

Stack of coins and wooden blocks with FED and graph up. Stack of coins with graph chart growth up, Business marketing. Idea of raising interest rates by the Fed to reduce inflation. economy and business

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Do you really think that inflation is tame enough for the Fed to start cutting rates? Take two minutes to look at the data.

Here’s the Atlanta Fed’s compilation of various inflation estimators: “Inflation Project: Underlying Inflation Dashboard.”

David Kotok (personal website: www.davidkotok.com, new book website, www.thefedandtheflu.com) co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and was its Chief Investment Officer from inception until December 2024. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He has been a contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored five books, including the newest one released in 2025, for details: www.thefedandtheflu.com . He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David was Program Chairman and a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org , whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

