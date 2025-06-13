Assessing Strategy's New Perpetual Stride Preferred Shares
Summary
- (Micro)Strategy's Bitcoin purchases have dramatically slowed down so far in June.
- Through a $1 billion capital raise, Strategy has given the market a third preferred share option, Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock, for income investors with higher risk tolerance.
- STRD pays an effective yield of 11.3%, though dividend payouts are not mandatory.
- I still like STRF far better due to seniority and cumulative, mandatory payouts, but I think STRD is also worth a look.
