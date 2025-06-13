Assessing Strategy's New Perpetual Stride Preferred Shares

Summary

  • (Micro)Strategy's Bitcoin purchases have dramatically slowed down so far in June.
  • Through a $1 billion capital raise, Strategy has given the market a third preferred share option, Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock, for income investors with higher risk tolerance.
  • STRD pays an effective yield of 11.3%, though dividend payouts are not mandatory.
  • I still like STRF far better due to seniority and cumulative, mandatory payouts, but I think STRD is also worth a look.
Strategy

alexskopje/iStock via Getty Images

After purchasing Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at a blistering clip for much of April and May, Strategy (MSTR) has slowed down the company's purchases of BTC during the month of June. Through June 11th, Strategy has reported buying just 1,750 BTC

Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. I'm not an investment advisor. I just share what I do with my own capital and why. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

About STRD Stock

