NIO’s (NYSE:NIO)(OTCPK:NIOIF) recent earnings miss has not resulted in a big correction in the stock. One of the reasons could be that the negatives have been priced in. NIO missed EPS estimates by $0.05 and revenue estimate by $56 million. The company
NIO: Impact Of New Pricing War In China
Summary
- NIO faces a new pricing war started by BYD in late May, but regulators could limit the headwinds due to these massive discounts.
- Vehicle margins improved to 10.2% in Q1 2025 compared to 9.2% in Q1 2024, despite the massive price war currently taking place in China.
- The company has projected 25% to 30% YoY growth in deliveries for the second quarter compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Most of the risk has been priced in, with the company projecting good YoY vehicle delivery trend in the next few quarters.
- The forward P/S ratio of NIO is only 0.53 for the fiscal year ending Dec 2026, which is quite modest when we look at the forward revenue growth projection of close to 40%.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.