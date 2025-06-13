Diamond Hill Short Duration Securitized Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

The biggest move in the Treasury curve occurred in February as investors sought the safety of Treasurys in the face of economic uncertainty.
The Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE Index) tracks volatility in the US Treasury market to provide insight into the fixed income markets.
The Federal Reserve remained squarely on the sidelines as inflation proved stubborn during the quarter and the labor market continued to show strength, adding an average of 152,000 jobs per month during the quarter.
Market Review
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index returned +2.78% in Q1 2025. This performance marks the best start to a calendar year since 2023 and was characterized by a strong start that faded as more news emerged about tariffs. The
Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group is a publicly traded company, and its shares trade on the NASDAQ (Ticker: DHIL). Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Diamond Hill Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Diamond Hill Capital Management's official channels.