Despite tariff pressures, U.S. inflation cooled in May. But is it too early to declare the all-clear? Hafiz Noordin, Vice President & Director, Active Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, joins MoneyTalk to discuss how the bond market is viewing global trade tensions and the potential
What Cooling U.S. Inflation Could Mean For The Bond Market
Summary
- When will the tariff impact begun to be felt in consumer prices?
- U.S. inflation cools, but is it too early to declare all-clear?
- Outlook for the bond market as U.S. inflation cools.
