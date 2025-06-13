Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aaron Brown as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
STRK: A Preferred Bet On Bitcoin, Yield, And Appreciation
Summary
- I seeded my son's UTMA account with STRK, Strategy's convertible preferred stock, for its blend of yield, downside protection, and equity-like upside.
- STRK offers a high-yield income stream, the potential for capital appreciation, and a lower downside risk profile than MSTR, making it a compelling option for a portfolio.
- Some risks include Bitcoin volatility, capital structure changes, and possible dividend deferral, but STRK sits higher in the capital stack than Strategy's common equity and STRD.
