NMAI: Solid Multi-Asset CEF But Challenging Macro Environment

Cain Lee
5.98K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund offers a high 12.1% yield and monthly payouts, appealing to income-focused investors, but struggles with NAV preservation and long-term total return.
  • The fund's diverse blend of equities and debt provides steady income, but underperforms major indexes and faces heightened risk from below-investment-grade holdings.
  • NMAI trades at a 9% discount to NAV, reflecting investor concerns over capital deterioration and the fund's reliance on net realized gains for distributions.
  • Given questionable dividend sustainability and sensitivity to high rates, I recommend waiting for a distribution cut and improved conditions before considering a position in NMAI.

Four stacks of coloured coins with a hand reaching for a coin

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns through a blended portfolio of equities and debt investments. I've grown to like these blended

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.98K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NMAI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NMAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News