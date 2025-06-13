Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - May 2025

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to EUR 62 billion in May.
  • In May, European equities remained the most actively traded ETF asset class, comprising 70% of the overall platform flow.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in May reached USD 82 billion.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, US equities accounted for 59% and fixed income for 36%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Businessman use smartphone to analyze and manage ETF account online, Represents investment growth and shows icons of ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Thawatchai Chawong

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to EUR 62 billion in May.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

