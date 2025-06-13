Airlines prioritized surging e-commerce shipments on trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe routes over the past few years at the expense of general air freight. But as US tariffs curb low-value imports from China, carriers are finding traditional markets have
General Air Cargo In Decline As China-U.S. E-Commerce Boom Slows
Summary
- Airlines prioritized surging e-commerce shipments on trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe routes over the past few years at the expense of general air freight.
- Air cargo posted a record 2024 that saw 12% growth in global volume, with much of the demand generated by e-commerce.
- Since May 2, when the US revoked the duty-free status of low-value imports from China, there has been a drop in air cargo demand on the trans-Pacific.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.