Rebalance Review Of The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index - H1 2025

  • Launched in 2007, the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index has been a headline benchmark for measuring clean energy-related companies' performance over the past 17 years.
  • Clean Technology encompasses subindustries that focus on clean energy systems and manufacturing, while Clean Power Generation includes various wholesale power and electric utilities subindustries.
  • As of May 30, 2025, the S&P Global Clean Energy Select Index achieved an 8.84% total return YTD in USD terms, while the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index gained 11.54%.

Low angle shot showing a power station and a wind turbine side by side in an agricultural field, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

By Abbie Zhang

Rebalance Review of the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index – H1 2025

Launched in 2007, the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index has been a headline benchmark for measuring clean energy-related companies' performance

