|
Performance (%)
|
Total return
|
Average annual return
|
1M
|
3M
|
YTD
|
1Y
|
3Y
|
5Y
|
10Y
|
SI 1
|
Institutional Class
|
-5.37
|
-3.03
|
-3.03
|
4.18
|
3.86
|
11.97
|
7.74
|
5.70
|
Investor Class
|
-5.37
|
-3.09
|
-3.09
|
3.96
Impax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- During the first quarter, the Global Women’s Leadership portfolio lagged global developed market equities overall in the period.
- Global equities, as measured by the MSCI World Index, declined in Q1 2025 after early strength turned negative as uncertainty surrounding US tariffs dominated sentiment and news flow.
- The volatility during the quarter led to significant dispersion in sector-level returns, and although active weights were relatively narrow, sector positioning represented a bit less than half of the portfolio’s underperformance.
Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy. Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. Impax manages funds and accounts in five areas: actively managed long-only equity, fixed income, systematic equities, multi asset, and new energy infrastructure. Impax has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Denmark, Hong Kong and Japan, approximately £36.9 billion in assets under management and has one of the investment management sector’s largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Impax, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Impax's official channels.
