Iran-Israel Tensions Risk Scuppering The 'V' Shaped Recovery

JR Research
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Geopolitical tensions from the Israel-Iran conflict have shattered market calm, increasing volatility and pushing oil prices higher, which could impact inflation expectations.
  • Despite resilient fundamentals and AI-driven optimism, S&P 500 valuations appear stretched, with earnings outlooks not keeping pace with recent multiple expansions.
  • Risks from US fiscal deficits, potential bond market disruptions, and a weakening dollar add to near-term caution, especially as investors eye the evolving Middle East crisis.
  • A market pullback is likely as profit-taking intensifies; I see upcoming dips as buying opportunities if geopolitical risks trigger further risk-off sentiment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Iran Israel Military Crisis

wildpixel

The Israel And Iran Conflict Intensifies Middle Eastern Tensions

I've consistently observed that volatility often arrives when I least expect it. Often enough, market participants think that a calm and steady advance could portend a smooth-sailing days or even weeks ahead. Yet, unanticipated

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research
42.06K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He was recognized by TipRanks as a Top Analyst. He was also recognized by Seeking Alpha as a "Top Analyst To Follow" for Technology, Software, and Internet, as well as for Growth and GARP.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500. He has also demonstrated outperformance with his picks.

He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing.

He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News