In part one of our new series, AI Alpha, we explored the sweeping potential of artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative force. But alongside that opportunity lies a more complicated reality. In part two, we examine the structural challenges, strategic trade-offs, and competitive
AI: The Challenges For Investors
Summary
- By leveraging vast datasets and sophisticated algorithms to extract hidden patterns and drive decision-making, AI is emerging as a general-purpose technology poised to redefine economic structures, spur innovation across sectors, and reshape societal functions.
- Investors must recognize that the journey toward AI’s trillions of dollars in impact is both intricate and protracted.
- Here we examine the structural challenges, strategic trade-offs, and competitive pressures that we believe will shape how AI ultimately delivers economic payoff.
