As an analyst and an investor, I tend to think of myself as a big-picture guy. Think about the present and extrapolate that to the future. From there, I believe that
Idacorp: Cash In On The AI Boom And Buy Now
Summary
- Data centers have major tailwinds working in their favor and investing in electric utilities could be an interesting way to capitalize.
- IDACORP exceeded analysts' expectations for operating revenue and diluted EPS.
- The electric utility enjoys a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- IDACORP's shares are priced at a 7% discount to my fair value estimate.
- The utility could be poised to generate a low-double-digit annual total return through 2030.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.