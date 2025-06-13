Since I published my last analysis of MercadoLibre (MELI) in April, the company hasn't stopped moving. Far from resting on its laurels, it has continued to make key strategic decisions that only serve to reinforce its regional leadership. One of the
MercadoLibre: Even With A Premium, The Stock Has Room To Grow
Summary
- MercadoLibre's net revenues reached $5.9B in Q1 2025 (+37% YoY, +64% FX-neutral), driven by triple-digit growth in Argentina and solid expansion in Brazil and Mexico.
- Operating income rose 45% YoY to $763M (12.9% margin); net income hit $494M with an 8.3% margin, showing profitable growth despite reinvestment.
- EPS grew 82% YoY; P/E FWD remains high at 51.9x, but valuation has compressed versus 5Y averages, with EPS expected to grow +28.8% CAGR.
- Strong margins, ecosystem scale, and visibility into future growth support a buy rating for MELI despite regional macro and regulatory risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.