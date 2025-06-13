Natural Gas Power Generation Growth Looks Favorable For Midstream

VettaFi Research
4.28K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Developers plan to add 18.7 gigawatts of combined-cycle capacity to the grid by 2028, with 4.3 GW already under construction, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
  • New natural gas capacity additions were minimal last year, as only one industrial sector combined-cycle gas turbine power generator came online.
  • The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF delivers exposure to the midstream space and currently holds both TC Energy and DT Midstream.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

U.S. natural gas power generation is set to increase, lending to growth opportunities for midstream companies.

Developers plan to add 18.7 gigawatts (GW) of combined-cycle capacity to the grid by 2028, with 4.3 GW already under construction, according to the

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.28K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

About NG1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NG1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NG1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News