Guggenheim Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund (Institutional Class) returned -0.27 percent for the first quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, by 0.05 percent.
  • Among the most-represented states in the portfolio, Virginia bonds contributed the most to total return, while those from California detracted from returns for the period.
  • We believe the odds of recession have materially increased and are now quite elevated, but our assessment could change.

Average Annual Performance (%)

As of 3.31.2025

1-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Fund Inception 1

Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net 2 / Adjusted 3)

Inception Date

Institutional (MUTF:GIJIX)

2.32

0.15

1.52

2.41

1.41 / 0.54 / 0.53

This article was written by

Guggenheim Investments
7 Followers
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with expertise in fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Guggenheim Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Guggenheim Investments' official channels.

