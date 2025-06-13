|
Average Annual Performance (%)
Guggenheim Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund (Institutional Class) returned -0.27 percent for the first quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, by 0.05 percent.
- Among the most-represented states in the portfolio, Virginia bonds contributed the most to total return, while those from California detracted from returns for the period.
- We believe the odds of recession have materially increased and are now quite elevated, but our assessment could change.
