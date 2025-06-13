Easterly Government Properties: Attractive Entry Point
Summary
- DEA shares are oversold due to DOGE budget cut fears, now trading at a deep discount versus peers, offering a compelling entry point.
- DEA’s core business—leasing mission-critical properties to the U.S. government—remains stable, with long-term leases and built-in inflation protection.
- The recent dividend cut, while unpopular, aligns payout ratios with industry best practices and ensures the 7.8% yield is sustainable.
- DOGE’s actual budget cuts have been minimal, so fears of drastic government downsizing are overblown; I rate DEA a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DEA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.