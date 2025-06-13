Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Guggenheim Investments
Summary

  • The Fund (Institutional Class) returned 2.87 percent, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, by 0.09 percent.
  • Fixed-income spreads widened on escalating trade tensions and rising recessionary fears, detracting from returns.
  • The Fund maintained a slight duration overweight versus the benchmark concentrated in the front-to-intermediate part of the yield curve where yields are elevated by historical standards and stand to benefit from monetary policy easing should economic conditions deteriorate.

Average Annual Performance (%)

As of 3.31.2025

1-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Fund Inception[1]

Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net [2]/ Adjusted [3])

Inception Date

Institutional (MUTF:GIBIX)

6.21

1.46

2.78

4.00

0.60 / 0.54 / 0.47

11.30.2011

Guggenheim Investments
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with expertise in fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Guggenheim Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Guggenheim Investments' official channels.

