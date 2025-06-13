|
Average Annual Performance (%)
Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund (Institutional Class) returned 2.87 percent, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, by 0.09 percent.
- Fixed-income spreads widened on escalating trade tensions and rising recessionary fears, detracting from returns.
- The Fund maintained a slight duration overweight versus the benchmark concentrated in the front-to-intermediate part of the yield curve where yields are elevated by historical standards and stand to benefit from monetary policy easing should economic conditions deteriorate.
