Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Guggenheim Investments
7 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Fund (Institutional Class) returned 1.30 percent, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Bill 1-3 Month Index, by 0.26 percent.
  • Credit positioning favors higher credit quality forms of carry and shorter duration instruments, such as senior tranches within non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, esoteric asset-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations.
  • Uncertainty about the administration’s policies remains elevated, and many questions remain about how tariff levels will evolve from here.

Savings time

busracavus

Average Annual Performance (%)

As of 3.31.2025

1-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Fund

Inception[1]

Expense Ratio (%)

(Gross / Net[2]/ Adjusted[3])

Inception

Date

Institutional (MUTF:GIYIX)

6.38

3.73

2.57

2.37

0.35 / 0.33 / 0.33

3.11.2014

A

6.14

This article was written by

Guggenheim Investments
7 Followers
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with expertise in fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Guggenheim Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Guggenheim Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About GIYAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GIYAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIYAX
--
GIYIX
--
GIYPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News