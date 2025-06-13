|
Average Annual Performance (%)
Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund (Institutional Class) returned 1.30 percent, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Bill 1-3 Month Index, by 0.26 percent.
- Credit positioning favors higher credit quality forms of carry and shorter duration instruments, such as senior tranches within non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, esoteric asset-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations.
- Uncertainty about the administration’s policies remains elevated, and many questions remain about how tariff levels will evolve from here.
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with expertise in fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Guggenheim Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Guggenheim Investments' official channels.
Recommended For You
About GIYAX Ticker
Compare to Peers