Flutter Entertainment: The Global Standard For Regulated Online Gambling

Simple Investment Ideas
Summary

  • Flutter’s global scale, technology stack, and brand portfolio drive superior customer acquisition, retention, and margin expansion in regulated online gambling.
  • FanDuel’s U.S. leadership delivers high-margin growth, with efficient marketing spend and a seamless wallet architecture accelerating payback and insulating group earnings.
  • The NYSE listing boosts liquidity, lowers capital costs, and unlocks optionality for a potential FanDuel spin-off, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Despite regulatory and tax risks, Flutter’s diversified revenue base and accelerating free cash flow support a bullish outlook with a 22% upside to fair value.

Man watches soccer game and bets in his living room

Hirurg

Flutter Entertainment plc’s (NYSE:FLUT) first quarter shows why the bookmaker is increasingly viewed as the world’s default wager on regulated online gambling. Revenue climbed to $3.665 billion, up almost 8% year-on-year, while the company reversed last year’s loss to post

