I first wrote about container ship operator Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) with a Buy rating in early 2024, and it's kept pace with the S&P500 on a total return basis since then. I felt it was too undervalued even with a
Danaos: Considerably Undervalued And Could Inflect Higher Soon
Summary
- Danaos trades at less than half of book value despite having minimal net debt, with strong earnings visibility through 2028 due to $3.7 billion of contracted revenues.
- Danaos has recently become more aggressive with share repurchases, buying back over $50 million through May 14th of this year, ~5% of the float!
- The containership market has strengthened significantly lately, providing Danaos a great opportunity to further contract out 2026 and 2027 when their newbuilds hit the water.
- By 2028, Danaos could be earning $35/share with $47/share in cash flow. A 4x cash flow multiple makes the stock double by then.
