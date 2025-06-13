|
Performance (As of 03/31/2025)
Average Annual Returns
Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Markets reflected a dramatic reversal in sentiment in the first quarter of 2025.
- During the first quarter of 2025, the Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF returned –4.27%, underperforming the ETF’s style benchmark.
- From a sector perspective, relative weakness within Financials and Health Care offset relative strength within Utilities and Energy.
Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.
