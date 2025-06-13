Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Markets reflected a dramatic reversal in sentiment in the first quarter of 2025.
  • During the first quarter of 2025, the Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF returned –4.27%, underperforming the ETF’s style benchmark.
  • From a sector perspective, relative weakness within Financials and Health Care offset relative strength within Utilities and Energy.

Performance (As of 03/31/2025)

Average Annual Returns

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NAV)

-4.27%

-4.27%

1.48%

5.12%

15.42%

10.24%

11.24%

04/30/2010

