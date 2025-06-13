Some US importers with long ocean transit times, including those who move cargo through transshipment hubs, will be on the hook for the 10% US tariffs now in place on non-Chinese goods even if
Scheduling Linked To 10% Tariffs Causing Confusion, Angst For U.S. Importers
Summary
- Some US importers with long ocean transit times, including those who move cargo through transshipment hubs, will be on the hook for the 10% US tariffs now in place on non-Chinese goods even if those goods beat an April 5 load-by deadline to avoid the tariffs.
- The transshipment issue is potentially more vexing for importers, as CBP’s original guidance on April 4 wasn’t clear, according to a range of trade compliance experts.
- Guidance issued by CBP on May 15, which included a set of frequently asked questions, included details on how transshipment would impact tariff exemptions.
