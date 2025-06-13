MoneyHero Limited (MNY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Georgina Tan - Corporate Participant

Ka Yip Leung - Interim CFO & Group Director of Finance

Rohith Murthy - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Chen - Unidentified Company

William R. Gregozeski - Greenridge Global LLC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to MoneyHero Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Ms. Georgina Tan. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Georgina Tan

Hi, everyone. Good morning and good evening, and welcome to MoneyHero's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Joining me on the call today are Rohith Murthy, CEO; and Danny Leung, Interim CFO. Our earnings release was issued earlier today and is now available on our IR website as well as their GlobeNewswire services.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to the safe harbor statements in our earnings press release, which applies to this call.

In addition, please note that today's discussion will include both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures for comparison purpose only. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, please refers to our earnings release and SEC filings. Our monetary reference will be in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Lastly, a webcast cast replay of this conference call will be available on our IR website.

I will now turn the call over to Rohith, CEO of MoneyHero Group. Please go ahead.

Rohith Murthy

Thank you, Georgina. Hello, everyone, and thank you