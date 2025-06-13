Novavax: New Vaccine, Same Old Story - Still A Sell

Summary

  • Novavax, Inc.'s valuation remains too high given its reliance on one-off revenues, uncertain royalties, and a complex Sanofi partnership.
  • The company's Q1 2025 earnings were boosted by non-recurring APA terminations; future revenue streams are limited and unpredictable.
  • Despite cost-cutting and a promising technology platform, Novavax faces profitability challenges, with 2026 and 2027 likely to see continued losses.
  • I maintain my Sell rating for NVAX, seeing fair value closer to $500m, as long-term prospects and revenue growth remain highly questionable.

Investment Overview

My last two notes on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shared with Seeking Alpha readers, the first in October last year (2024), and the second at the end of February this

