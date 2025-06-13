Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The Ave Maria Value Focused Fund delivered an 8.25% Q1 2025 return, outperforming the S&P 1500 and S&P 500, which posted negative returns.
  • Our disciplined, value-oriented approach and diversified portfolio across industrials, energy, royalties, and real estate drove strong risk-adjusted returns and top Morningstar rankings.
  • Key contributors included Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Texas Pacific Land, while a few holdings experienced declines but did not offset overall performance.
  • We remain committed to long-term, fundamental investing, believing this strategy will continue to generate above-average returns for shareholders over time.

Global Financial Trends Displayed Through Coins, Graphs, and a World Map Visualization

sankai

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the total return on the Ave Maria Value Focused Fund (MUTF:AVERX) was 8.25%, compared to the S&P 1500® Index at -4.49% and the S&P 500® Index (SP500

