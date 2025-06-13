Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Ave Maria Value Focused Fund delivered an 8.25% Q1 2025 return, outperforming the S&P 1500 and S&P 500, which posted negative returns.
- Our disciplined, value-oriented approach and diversified portfolio across industrials, energy, royalties, and real estate drove strong risk-adjusted returns and top Morningstar rankings.
- Key contributors included Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Texas Pacific Land, while a few holdings experienced declines but did not offset overall performance.
- We remain committed to long-term, fundamental investing, believing this strategy will continue to generate above-average returns for shareholders over time.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.
Recommended For You
About AVERX Ticker
Compare to Peers