For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund (MUTF:AVEAX) was -4.38%, compared to the S&P MidCap 400® Growth Index at −8.36% and the S&P 500 Index at -4.27%. The returns
Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund outperformed its primary benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by robust operational performance of its holdings.
- Our portfolio emphasizes companies with durable earnings, strong competitive advantages, and resilience to macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds.
- Key holdings benefit from recurring revenue models, geographic dominance, and secular growth trends, positioning the fund well for long-term wealth creation.
- Despite short-term volatility, we remain confident in our high-quality holdings and believe long-term investing in these businesses is a proven strategy.
