2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Vs Competing Bitcoin Leverage
Summary
- BITX offers strong short-term returns and liquidity, but is not suitable for long-term holding due to leverage decay and high fees.
- Compared to peers, BITX leads in assets and volume, but lower-fee competitors like BITU and BTCL have outperformed on total return since July 2024.
- MSTR stock has delivered better long-term Bitcoin leverage than any 2x ETF, without the high management fees of BITX.
- While still bullish on Bitcoin, I advise caution with leverage now, as rising global conflict may pressure risk assets, including BTC.
