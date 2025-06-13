S&P Global: Why I Decided To Trim My Position

Jun. 13, 2025 12:26 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) StockSPGI
YR Research
4.21K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • S&P Global's core Indices and Ratings segments remain top-tier, but near-term deceleration and macro headwinds cloud the outlook.
  • Recent guidance cuts and macro uncertainty overshadowed strong Q1 results; I expect a disappointing Q2, especially in Ratings.
  • Valuation is fair at 30x forward earnings, but consensus is optimistic and leaves little room for upside surprises.
  • Given the mixed setup, I have trimmed my position and now rate S&P Global as 'Hold' instead of 'Buy'.

A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is the type of company that attracts long-term minded investors. The company's Indices and Ratings segments are considered by many as two of the widest-moat businesses in the market, and even better, they come with attractive

This article was written by

YR Research
4.21K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News