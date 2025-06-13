S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is the type of company that attracts long-term minded investors. The company's Indices and Ratings segments are considered by many as two of the widest-moat businesses in the market, and even better, they come with attractive
S&P Global: Why I Decided To Trim My Position
Summary
- S&P Global's core Indices and Ratings segments remain top-tier, but near-term deceleration and macro headwinds cloud the outlook.
- Recent guidance cuts and macro uncertainty overshadowed strong Q1 results; I expect a disappointing Q2, especially in Ratings.
- Valuation is fair at 30x forward earnings, but consensus is optimistic and leaves little room for upside surprises.
- Given the mixed setup, I have trimmed my position and now rate S&P Global as 'Hold' instead of 'Buy'.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.