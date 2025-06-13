A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders

Let’s get educational! It’s like going to college but with more numbers and no parties. On the positive side, the price is right. Why educational articles? That’s too many questions.

We’re going to talk about AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) because consensus EPS was around $1.62 for the year and that would be 19.6% on the Q1 2025 tangible book value of $8.25. That’s really high. If you’re not familiar with mortgage REITs, that might sound reasonable. It is not. Now we’re looking into the earnings:

AGNC

You’ll notice the average asset yield has been increasing, but the rate of growth clearly declined. You’ll also notice that the average cost of funds has generally been trending higher. Not every single quarter, but most of the time. If interest rates remained relatively unchanged for several years, that would be great for agency mortgage REITs. They love it when interest rates don’t change. However, you would expect the average cost of funds to be trending above 4%. Why? Because they can’t just borrow at below-market rates forever.

Currently, they still have enough hedges in place to keep their interest expense low. But those hedges will be rolling off. You can verify that using this graphic:

AGNC

About $9.25 billion of swaps have one year or left remaining to maturity. Further, the weighted average maturity of those swaps is only 0.3 years. That means those hedges are going to burn off rapidly.

Why does that matter so much? Because they are receiving 4.38% and paying 0.15%. In other words, the shortest-duration swaps currently have a spread of 4.23%.

Applied to the notional amount of $9.25 billion, those swaps would save them $391 million annually (if they were not expiring).

That’s a big deal. There are about 922 million common shares outstanding. Therefore, those swaps are enhancing net interest income by about $.42 per share annually. Is $.42 per share a big amount in the context of $1.62 per share for consensus earnings? Yes.

So, if you were wondering why AGNC’s earnings would decline, congratulations. You understand.

This isn’t a new problem. This has been coming for years. It’s a major reason that the net interest spread for AGNC was declining. It used to be over 3%. Now it’s averaging around 2%. Don’t take my word for it. It was in the first graphic I posted (bottom-left corner).

This is part of why earning over 19% on book value isn’t sustainable.

Does this mean AGNC is dead? No. Does it mean there’s a big problem with their preferred shares? Absolutely not. But it does mean investors who think they completed due diligence by looking at consensus EPS aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. To be fair, pretty much everything in the universe means that.

What The Board of Directors Think

I’m not going to pretend that I can speak for the board of directors. That would be absurd. So inappropriate. I’m going to let their actions speak for them.

If you think AGNC is cheap while trading far over book value, you may want to consider the change in shares outstanding:

Now, you might recall that I mentioned 922 million shares outstanding. Good job. You’re right! Using the values from the end of Q4 2024 does miss out on all the shares, AGNC issued during Q1 2025.

Of course, choosing that the company should issue shares doesn’t necessarily mean that they weren’t cheap. Maybe management was buying up shares for their personal accounts.

Oh, nope. That didn’t happen. From June 2020 through June 2025 there have been 47 insider trades tracked by Insider Cow:

45 sales

2 purchases

Of course, it’s normal for management to get stock-based compensation and then dump the shares for cash.

Here’s a chart showing the trailing NAV (Net Asset Value, same as Book Value) and the share price:

