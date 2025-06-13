Yellow Pages Limited (OTCPK:YLWDF) may be well-known among Canadian-based investors as a high-yield dividend stock, but investors around the world may be curious as to whether this legacy phonebook publisher
Yellow Pages Limited: Still A 'Yield Trap,' But Catalysts Could Emerge
Summary
- Despite similar histories, Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) is not Canada's answer to Thryv Holdings (THRY).
- Unlike is U.S.-based counterpart, Yellow Pages' digital business is still advertising-focused, and like its legacy phonebook business is in long-term decline.
- While the company continues to implement a turnaround plan that has merely reducing the pace of revenue/earnings declines, several catalysts remain within the realm of possibility.
- Even so, with better value and yield opportunities out there, skip on high-yielding YLWDF stock for now, at least until more promising developments emerge.
