As many of my closest followers have probably noticed, I have become more skeptical about the near- to medium-term BDC (business development company) return prospects. Lower base rates, higher long-term yields, shallow LBO/M&A volumes, and a growing supply of new private credit
Double Trouble: 2 BDCs Facing Another Yield Cut, Time To Sell?
Summary
- BDCs are exposed to some material headwinds.
- We can see how already several BDCs have cut their dividends.
- Theoretically, it might make sense to buy those that have made dividend cuts, which could indicate that the new yields are rather sustainable.
- Yet, in practice, it does not work like this.
- In the article, I elaborate on 2 BDCs, which have risky yields despite the recent dividend adjustments.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.