Red Alert: Beware False Dividend Stocks

Jun. 13, 2025
David Trainer
Summary

  • Dividend stocks are not always safe; many pay unsustainable dividends, risking cuts and capital losses that outweigh income gains.
  • False Dividend Stocks pay dividends without generating enough free cash flow, often funding payouts through debt or cash reserves, increasing risk.
  • Only 1% of dividend-paying stocks in our coverage qualify as Good Dividend Stocks; 344 have negative free cash flow, making them high risk.
  • CTO Realty Growth, AES Corp, and Edison International are highlighted as Very Unattractive due to persistent negative cash flow and high dividend deficits.

Dividend stocks are not the safe haven that investors think. Anyone thinking that dividend stocks are a good strategy to succeed in these turbulent markets needs to think twice and read on.

We recently hosted a live

This article was written by

David Trainer
With AI-driven Robo-Analyst technology, we help investors make smarter decisions based on proven-superior fundamental data, stock ratings and research.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

