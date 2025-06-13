International Consolidated Airlines: Deep Value While Everyone Watches The War

Julia Ostian
Summary

  • International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. is deeply undervalued despite strong fundamentals, resilient Q1 results, and robust transatlantic demand, making the recent selloff a buying opportunity.
  • Geopolitical risks and oil price spikes are real, but the company's limited Middle East exposure and 65% fuel hedging for 2025 mitigate these threats.
  • The company is profitable, reducing net debt, growing margins, and trades at a significant discount to sector peers, which is rare for airlines.
  • The current market panic is mispricing ICAGY stock. With buybacks and solid execution, I see this as a chance for outsized gains as sentiment normalizes.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by British Airways at London Heathrow airport.

Introduction

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:ICAGY) (OTCPK:BABWF) (BMAD:IAG) (LSE:IAG) is not a well-known name in the U.S. investing circle, and most likely, this is the reason for this stock to be so undervalued. It’s an OTC-traded European airline group that owns

I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ICAGY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

