Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), a mashup of the former Fiat Chrysler and the Peugeot automotive brands, for several years, was reviled by many for its slow-walking, all-out zero emission strategy that
Stellantis Resurrects Hemi V8 Engine To Forestall Loss Of Ram Pickup Owners
Summary
- Stellantis N.V. faces challenges from declining U.S. market share, management turnover, and a slow transition to BEVs, but new CEO Filosa is acting boldly.
- Reinstating the Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500 signals a strategic pivot to recapture lost customers and stabilize sales in key North American segments.
- Dividend yield remains high, but payout safety is questionable amid falling profits and cash reserves, making future distributions uncertain.
- I rate STLA stock a HOLD with a positive outlook, expecting operational improvements and clarity on tariffs and product strategy within the next two quarters.
