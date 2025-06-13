Enterprise Products: The Peanut Butter To ET's Jelly In An Iran Crisis Sandwich

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.93K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. offers conservative, consistent growth to balance Energy Transfer’s high-yield, aggressive expansion strategy.
  • DCF coverage is strong at 1.7×, with 26 years of uninterrupted, growing distributions.
  • Geopolitical risk from Iran may push energy stocks out of buy range temporarily.
  • EPD maintains an S&P Global A– credit rating with long-duration [18-year average], mostly fixed-rate debt and solid ROIC.
  • Natural gas demand from AI data centers supports a potential multi-year tailwind for midstream operators like EPD.

female and male piping system engineers working at the pipeline construction in the refinery or chemical plant at an industrial estate

Consistent growth to hedge the higher yielders

Having opened a position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), I've also started to buy Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) as a fantastic compliment. These are basically the two largest

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.93K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News