CALF: This Struggling Cash Cows ETF Needed A Strategy Change -- And It Got One

The Sunday Investor
6.66K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • CALF has been one of the worst-performing small-cap value funds over the last two years. Something had to change, and fortunately, an update to the Index methodology occurred in March.
  • At first glance, the main change was selecting 200 stocks instead of 100, which naturally improved diversification. However, CALF's Index also widened its selection universe from 600 to 2,500 stocks.
  • As a result, CALF functions more like a small/mid-cap ETF compared to dedicated small-cap value peers like IJS, AVUV, SFLO, and USVM.
  • I'll review CALF's new fundamentals compared to these ETFs and show why it's jumped to #10/34 in my small-cap value ETF rankings compared to #30/34 previously.
  • To be sure, I don't expect some of CALF's current features, like its strong price momentum and positive sentiment, will remain. However, I'm still encouraged by the changes overall.
Changing business management concept.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

According to this S&P Dow Jones Indices news release from March 11, 2025, adjustments were made to the selection process for the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) after consultation with market participants. While it

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.66K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CALF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CALF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CALF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News