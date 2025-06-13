Western Union: Don't Fall For The 10% Dividend Yield

TQP Research
13 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Don't be fooled by Western Union's high dividend yield and low P/E ratio - it's a value trap facing terminal decline and shrinking profits.
  • Digital-first competitors like Remitly and Wise are taking market share, while Western Union's digital growth lags.
  • Regulatory changes, geopolitical risks, and management incentives misaligned with shareholders further threaten Western Union's future performance.
  • I recommend selling Western Union stock due to poor operational performance, competitive pressures, and mounting regulatory headwinds.
Global Communication Network

imaginima

Investment Thesis

I recently wrote about International Money Express (IMXI), which dropped over 15% after its May 7th earnings call. About two weeks before the earnings call, I initiated my SELL rating on Seeking Alpha, published here.

Western Union (

This article was written by

TQP Research
13 Followers
TQP Research is run by a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with several years of experience in structured finance, capital markets, and credit risk. TQP Research follows a value-oriented investment approach by identifying businesses that meet the criteria for long-term success taught by Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Walter Schloss, to name a few. The primary focus is on micro-cap and small-cap investment opportunities across all sectors. TQP Research enjoys actively engaging with members of the community. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or ideas!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News