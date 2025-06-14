Boeing Has Clearer Skies Ahead But The Turnaround Is Not Over

  • Boeing remains a dominant aerospace player with long-term upside, despite recent crises and compressed financials, as seller exhaustion and backlog support recovery potential.
  • The technical setup is encouraging, with a breakout above $210-$215 possibly signaling renewed leadership in the Dow, though near-term volatility persists.
  • Key triggers for turnaround include ramping up 737 production, backlog conversion, and balance sheet improvements via asset sales and debt reduction.
  • Valuation is not deeply discounted, but normalization of operations and execution on initiatives could drive higher free cash flow and market cap over time.
Kenio Fontes co-authored this article

Like a boxer that has survived the fight after being knocked down multiple times, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is still hanging in there. And unless the world order changes even more dramatically than it already has (and that's

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.87K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

